First Milk holds milk price for June 2020

First MIlk has decided to hold its standard and manufacturing milk prices for June

First Milk is holding its standard milk price for June 2020 at 26.75 pence per litre, the dairy co-operative has announced.

The British farmer-owned co-op will also keep its manufacturing standard litre at 27.63 pence per litre.

Jim Baird, vice-chairman, said the shutdown of the foodservice sector as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted dairy markets, which have fallen sharply.

"Uncertainty continues, especially in relation to the easing of lockdown restrictions, and how long it will take for demand, and indeed the wider economy, to recover," he said.







Mr Baird added that it remains hard to determine what the total impact of the coronavirus will be on dairy markets in the UK or globally in the months ahead.

“Of course, over time, we will not be completely insulated from the impact on the dairy markets," he said.

"As a farmer-owned co-operative we will continue to work to provide as much stability as possible for our members at this time.”

It comes as Muller confirmed that it will hold the milk price it offers to its farmer suppliers at the current level for May and June.