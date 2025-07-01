First Milk holds milk price steady for August

UK-based dairy processor First Milk has announced that its milk price will remain unchanged for August.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 44.85p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said: "As ever, First Milk remains focused on delivering the best possible value to its members."

This steady price comes amid ongoing challenges in the dairy sector, including fluctuating input costs and global market uncertainties.

First Milk’s decision aims to provide stability and predictability for its farmer members as they plan their operations for the months ahead.