First Milk holds October 2020 milk price

First Milk has announced that its member milk price for October 2020 will be held at the current level

First Milk has announced that its October milk price will remain the same amid the 'uncertainties of Covid-19 and Brexit'.

The British farmer-owned co-op announced its liquid standard litre will be held at its current level - 27.25ppl - next month.

Its manufacturing standard litre will remain at 28.15ppl - both including its member premium.

Robert Craig, the co-op's vice-chairman, said First Milk would continue to do all it can to deliver stability for its members.







“There are many factors that may impact on dairy market returns in the months ahead, including the uncertainty around Covid-19 and Brexit," he said.

First Milk produces a range of Cheddar, Red Leicester and Double Gloucester - the majority of which is sold through its partner Ornua.

The co-operative also exports cheese to 26 countries.