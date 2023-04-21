First Milk honoured with King's Award for Sustainable Development

First Milk has been honoured with the first ever King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development, recognising its achievements in sustainability.

The award, previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, continues to recognise UK businesses who go the extra mile with sustainability.

It is given for commercially successful products, services and management that also benefit society and the economy.

Successful businesses are able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Shelagh Hancock, First Milk chief executive, said the award was recognition of the co-operative's extensive work around regenerative thinking and sustainability.

She said: "Our whole approach is closely aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring our actions help improve human lives and protect the environment whilst also delivering economic benefit.

“Having recently become a Certified B Corporation, this new accolade further recognises our strong focus on sustainability, as we work together to deliver our vision of enriching life every day to secure the future, using dairy as a force for good.”

First Milk was one of 148 organisations nationally to be recognised in 2023, and one of only 15 awards made for Sustainable Development.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2024 open on the King’s Coronation, 6 May 2023.