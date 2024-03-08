First Milk increases April milk price by 0.75ppl

First Milk has announced that its milk price will increase by 0.75p per litre for April 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 38.75p per litre, including the member premium.

Mike Smith, vice-chairman, said the introduction of the variable regenerative bonus was an important development.

The bonus rewards the efforts that farmers are putting into driving progress with regenerative farming.

Mr Smith said: "This will be paid in addition to the existing 0.5ppl regenerative bonus, which will remain linked to completion of the regen farming plan each year.”