First Milk increases price for fourth consecutive month

First Milk has announced that its August milk price will increase for the fourth consecutive month.

The British farmer-owned co-op announced its liquid standard litre will increase by 0.5 pence per litre.

This means its standard litre will go up to 31.0p per litre - including its member premium.

First Milk said it was 'continuing to deliver solid business performance.'

Robert Craig, vice-chairman said: "This increase reflects our aim to maximise our returns to members, particularly at a time when we know input costs are increasing at farm level.”

In March, the co-op unveiled new £12.5m capital investment in its cheese and whey processing facilities for the forthcoming financial year.

This included £9m invested at its Lake District Creamery in Aspatria, Cumbria, with a further £3.5m invested at its Haverfordwest Creamery.