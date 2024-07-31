First Milk increases September milk price by 1p per litre

First Milk has announced that its milk price will see an increase of 1 pence per litre for September 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 42p per litre, including the member premium.

Mike Smith, vice-chairman, explained that global and European dairy markets were now relatively stable, but there was still some negative impacts.

"Many of our members are continuing to deal with the negative impact that the high rainfall and lower temperatures experienced in spring and early summer have had on grazing and winter forage production.

"As such, this further strengthening of our milk price for September will be welcome news," he said.