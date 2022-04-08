First Milk launches new on-farm milk vending franchise

First Milk has announced the launch of 'Golden Hooves' – a new on-farm milk and dairy vending franchise - which will be rolled out later this month.

The dairy co-operative's new on-farm milk and produce vending machines aim to provide consumers with easier access to dairy products.

The vending machines will allow the public to buy food from self-serve machines based on the farms where the milk is produced.

First Milk said the brand name "makes the connection with regenerative agriculture, representing the role livestock play in improving soil health, building organic matter and sequestering carbon."

The venture will launch later this month in Derbyshire, with long-term plans to have sites located across the country.

Shelagh Hancock, First Milk's chief executive, said that consumer interest in UK food provenance was growing.

"Consumers want to shop locally knowing that food has been produced in a way that protects and enhances animal welfare, mitigates climate change and improves biodiversity.

“The launch of Golden Hooves builds on this, allowing us to communicate directly with the public about how we are enriching life every day whilst working to secure the future."

She said the vending franchise would also offer dairy farmers an opportunity to diversify their businesses.

“It will provide returns for all members as we start to sell our products to a wider audience," she added.