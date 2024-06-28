X

First Milk's August milk price to be 41p per litre

28 June 2024 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, Finance, News
The British farmer-owned co-operative has confirmed a milk price rise of 0.7p per litre for August
First Milk has announced that its milk price will see an increase of 0.7 pence per litre for August 2024.

The move means the UK processor's milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 41p per litre, including the member premium.

Mike Smith, vice-chairman, said there had been recent positive momentum in global dairy market prices driven by sentiment, which now appears to have stabilised

"Many of our members continue to face challenging on-farm conditions, with unpredictable weather continuing to impact forage availability both now and potentially for the upcoming winter.

"As a result, we are pleased to announce this increase to our milk price at this time.”

Farmer-owned co-operative Organic Herd has also announced its milk price for August, which will see it jump by 3p per litre to 54ppl.