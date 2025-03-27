First Milk's milk price to remain unchanged for May

UK-based dairy processor First Milk has announced that its milk price will remain unchanged for May.

The move means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 45.35p per litre, including the member premium.

Owned by around 700 farming families, First Milk said dairy market signals are mixed on both price and volume.

Our solid business performance has allowed us to maintain stability in our price," said Mike Smith, First Milk's vice-chairman.

"As we move into a crucial period for milk production here in the UK, we recognise that future market returns may come under increasing pressure.

"However, we remain fully committed to working hard to maximise returns to our members.”