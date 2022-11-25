First Milk's milk price to remain unchanged from 1 January

First Milk has today announced that its milk price will remain unchanged from 1 January 2023.

This means its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre will sit at 49.69p per litre, including the member premium.

The UK dairy co-operative said producers continued to experience inflationary cost pressures.

Robert Craig, vice-chairman, said: “We have worked hard to build strong, stable relationships with our customers.

"I am pleased that we can continue to provide milk price stability for our members in these uncertain times.”