First Milk strengthens its position in whey protein market

First Milk has confirmed a new strategic partnership which will see the company strengthen its hand in the growing whey protein market.

The British dairy processor, owned by around 2,200 farmers, has confirmed a strategic partnership with Havero Hoogwegt, a global specialist in dairy proteins.

The partnership will see First Milk sell and distribute whey protein concentrate 80% (WPC80).

WPC80 is obtained by removing sufficient non-protein constituents from pasteurised whey. The finished dry product contains more than 80% protein.







The whey protein market continues to grow globally. For example, high-quality whey products, such as WPC80, are used in the expanding sports nutrition and functional foods categories.

First Milk has also agreed to purchase New Zealand dairy company Fonterra’s 51% share of its Fast Forward JV.

As such, in July 2019, it will become the sole owner of the whey protein concentrate manufacturing facilities based at its Lake District Creamery.

Shelagh Hancock, Chief Executive of First Milk, said: “We are delighted to take over full ownership of our well-invested whey processing facility at our Lake District Creamery and to confirm our new sales and distribution partnership with Havero Hoogwegt.

“Backed by their unique global network and team of commercial, technical and logistics experts, I am confident they are well-placed to maximise the market potential of our WPC80 production for mutual benefit.”

Freek-Jan van der Puijl, Managing Director, Havero Hoogwegt, added: “We see First Milk as an experienced producer of WPC of consistently high quality and with a good reputation.

“We are proud to enter this partnership, which enables us to further grow and strengthen our global market position, allowing us to create best value for our partners.”