First Milk unveils new whey partnership with Arla Foods

British dairy co-op First Milk has announced a new partnership with Arla Foods to produce a specialist whey protein powder at its Lake District Creamery.

First Milk will manufacture the powder - Nutrilac® FO-7875 - on behalf of Arla Foods at its creamery, with Arla marketing and selling the product internationally.

Protein enrichment of food remains a growing consumer trend, with the whey protein concentrate product used as an ingredient to enhance the level of protein in food whilst retaining texture and taste.

In addition, First Milk said it would continue to manufacture whey protein concentrate powder, WPC80, and market it through its existing partnership.

Shelagh Hancock, chief executive of First Milk, said the new collaboration would 'deliver real value' for both co-operatives.

"Over the last few years, we have completed a significant investment programme across our operations, which means that we are well-placed to expand the range of high-quality, specialist products we can efficiently manufacture.

"We see this type of collaboration as key to our success, enabling our members to be part of the worldwide dairy supply chain, enriching life to secure a positive future for all.”

Henrik Andersen, chief executive of Arla Foods, added that the partnership came at a time when demand for high-quality protein solutions had 'never been greater'.

"Manufacturing speciality whey protein products requires both expertise and a commitment to the highest standards, both of which First Milk shares with us.

"We look forward to working together to help meet the growing consumer need for protein-enriched products.”