First Milk ups milk price for third consecutive month

First Milk has announced that its July milk price will increase for the third consecutive month.

The British farmer-owned co-op announced its liquid standard litre will increase by 0.57 pence per litre.

This means its standard litre will go up to 30.50p per litre - including its member premium.

First Milk said this was possible due to improvements in market returns.

It also highlighted the benefits of its capital investment in driving efficiency and productivity at its processing sites.

In March, the co-op unveiled new £12.5m capital investment in its cheese and whey processing facilities for the forthcoming financial year.

This included £9m invested at its Lake District Creamery in Aspatria, Cumbria, with a further £3.5m invested at its Haverfordwest Creamery.

A First Milk spokesperson said: "For the third consecutive month, First Milk has announced that it is increasing its member milk price.

"From July 1, 2021, its price will increase by 0.57ppl, which is possible due to improvements in market returns."