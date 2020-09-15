Fisher German holds first machinery auction since lockdown

Fisher German says that despite the uncertain climate there is still a strong market for second-hand machinery

Farmers have been advised that there is still an appetite for second-hand machinery following a successful auction in Nottinghamshire.

Property consultancy Fisher German held its first farm machinery auction since the easing of government lockdown restrictions at Manor Farm, in Worksop.

A significant number of buyers attended the outdoor event, with some going along in person and others taking advantage of the online bidding facility.

Covid-19 safety measures were implemented, including social distancing, hand wash stations and designated queuing areas.







Strong prices were achieved on the day, with total sales significantly exceeding client Robert Bower's expectations.

Sale highlights included a 2017 Valtra N154 Active tractor which sold for £50,000, a 2006 JCB 526S Loadall which achieved £14,700, a 2017 Standen Uni-Plus destoner which sold for £14,000 and a RM Irrigation Super Rain 110/450 hose reel irrigator which achieved £11,400.

Jack Healy, of Fisher German, said that despite the current uncertain climate, there was still a strong market for second-hand machinery sold at auction.

He said this year’s difficult harvest, Covid-19 and the uncertainty around Brexit meant that it was a challenging time for farmers.

“However, our auction in Nottinghamshire demonstrates that premium brands and well-maintained equipment continue to achieve strong prices," Mr Healy said.

“It was excellent to welcome back members of the farming community who we have not seen in some months due to the lockdown.

“Our online bidding facility also meant we were still able to achieve very good attendance figures which mirrored those of auction events pre-Covid."

He said farm machinery auctions provided an effective way of disposing of equipment quickly and efficiently, while achieving their maximum price

"They also provide buyers with an opportunity to purchase quality second-hand machinery as prices for new machinery continue to rise,” Mr Healy added.