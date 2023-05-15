Five arrests made after rural residents tell police about suspected poaching

Five men have been arrested after rural residents called the police about suspected poaching crimes occurring on North Yorkshire farmland.

North Yorkshire Police received a call on Friday 12 May, when a 4x4 vehicle in a field and a high-powered torch were being used near Kilburn.

Officers responded immediately, and found a group of five men on the side of the road with two dogs, one of which was attacking a badger.

As soon as police arrived, the men got into a black Jeep Cherokee and made off at speed, abandoning the dogs as they did so.

Officers searched the area, and soon located the car off the A170 near Felixkirk.

The five men inside were arrested on suspicion of wilfully killing a badger, an offence under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

The two dogs were taken to a secure location to be looked after, and the Jeep was also seized. A dead badger was found at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The five suspects, who are from the Stockton-in-Tees area, remain in custody at this time while police enquiries continue.

"Anyone who is aware of suspicious activity in rural areas - for example, vehicles or high-powered torches in unusual or unexpected locations - is urged to report it to the police."

In March, two men were ordered to pay out more than £12,000 after being charged with hare coursing offences under new laws designed to curb the devastating crime.

Darren Lee, 26, and Ronnie Doherty, 21, were the first people to be convicted in Lincolnshire under new and tougher legislation introduced in August last year.