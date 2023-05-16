Five performance recorded rams up for grabs for young sheep farmers

Young sheep farmers have the chance to progress their flocks as a new competition has launched offering five performance recorded Romney rams.

The National Sheep Association's (NSA) Next GENE-eration competition is open to young sheep farmers aged between 18 to 35.

Up for grabs are five MV accredited, performance recorded Romney rams, provided by Rob and Jo Hodgkins of Kaiapoi Romneys through the Frank Parkinson Agricultural Trust.

The Dutch Spotted Sheep Society is also giving away five ram vouchers, worth £750 each, to be redeemed at an official society's sale in 2023.

NSA communications manager Katie James, who is coordinating the giveaway, said the competition was 'great opportunity' for young farmers.

“The addition of the Dutch Spotted ram vouchers to the giveaway will mean even more young shepherds will be able to benefit from this initiative.

"The two breeds will offer sheep farmers from contrasting systems the opportunity to benefit from top class genetics that will help them progress their systems.”

Rob Hodgkins of Kaiapoi Romneys adds: “As a farm we have had the benefit of a lot of people's and business's goodwill over the years.

"It's important to Jo and myself that we are now in a position to give back to the industry that has given so much to us.

"We hope this giveaway can make some meaningful change to some deserving young farmers.”

The giveaway is one element of the NSA Next Generation programme that aims to support young sheep farmers.

To apply, applicants must submit a short video clip explaining the reasons for their application and why they should be considered as a chosen recipient.

Applications to the competition are remain open until Monday 19 June.