Five sheep stolen and believed killed in Northants

A vehicle was parked at a gateway leading into a field of young sheep, the police said

Police are appearing for more information after five pedigree sheep were stolen from a Northamptonshire farm and then killed.

Officers investigating the disappearance of five Suffolk ram lambs from a Holcot field are appealing for information.

Between 7pm on Saturday, June 22, and 7am on Sunday, June 23, a vehicle was parked at a gateway leading into a field of young sheep, off Sywell Road.

It is believed five of the animals were stolen from the field, before being killed and taken away.







Anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area at the time of the offence, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with incident number 19000323812.

Earlier this year, the police urged rural communities to report any suspicious activity following a spate of illegal butchery across the UK.

Meat sold by criminals who slaughter sheep illegally often ends up on the black market, with no knowing of the processes gone behind making the product safe to consume.

To help protect livestock and catch those responsible, rural crime officers are urging people who live and work in rural locations to report anything suspicious they see.