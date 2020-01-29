Five suspected poachers arrested following damage to farm

The suspected poaching incident has resulted in significant financial losses for the farmer

Five suspected poachers have been arrested after they caused considerable damage to farmland and crops in North Yorkshire.

Images have been released by North Yorkshire Police showing the extent of the damage on land near Selby.

At about 2.15pm on 25 January, a farmer called the force to report men with dogs and a 4×4 driving over their fields.

Considerable damage was caused to fields and crops, including a newly planted rape field and about 15ft of hedge.

Police units, including the NPAS police helicopter, deployed to the area immediately, and the 4×4 drove off.

At 3.30pm it was spotted by officers on the A1(M) southbound near Barnsdale Bar, in South Yorkshire, and eventually stopped at Marr.

Five men, aged between 27 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

They have been released under investigation while police enquiries into the incident continue.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee they were in was seized as it was untaxed. Four dogs inside were taken to a kennels to be looked after.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said any reports linked to illegal poaching are treated 'extremely seriously'.

“Driving over farmland can cause major damage to crops, resulting in significant financial losses for farmers.

“As part of a police operation called Galileo, we work with forces nationally to ensure poaching is tackled in a co-ordinated way, by sharing information and working across force boundaries.

“Many offenders travel long distances to North Yorkshire to carry out poaching offences, and are frequently from other force areas.”