Five year farm business tenancy up for tender in Worcestershire

A 120-acre mixed farm located in Worcestershire is now available on a farm business tenancy (FBT) for five years, with the possibility of it being extended.

Informal tenders are being invited from 'experienced tenants' for the tenancy of mixed arable and pasture land, near Bridgnorth.

A productive holding, Great Binnal Farm has previously been farmed for several decades by a family under an Agricultural Holdings Act (AHA) agreement.

Under the previous tenancy, the Grade 3 land was planted with a variety of grasses whilst accommodating stewardship agreement options. This agreement has now expired.

The FBT for Great Binnal Farm is being let by Halls, with the tender deadline set for noon on 19 August.

Sarah Hulland, a director of Halls, said: “The landlord is seeking an experienced tenant who will be able to farm the holding in a productive manner. The land is an ideal bolt on to an existing unit.

“An initial five-year term is offered but the landlord would be happy to extend the tenancy after the first three years to create a 10-year term for the right tenant.

“The landlord would be pleased to review applications that incorporate both SFI and Standalone Capital Grants, contributing, where needed, to ensure a successful tenancy.”

The farm's level and gently sloping land has base-rich, loamy and clayey soils, with 88 acres used for arable crops.

It is conveniently placed close to the A442 and A458 and under 11 miles from Telford the M54 Junction 7 Interchange.

For more information about the tenancy, contact Halls on 01562 820 880.