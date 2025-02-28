Five-year FBT on 230-acre farm up for tender in Northumberland

Tenders are being invited to rent a well-equipped upland farm on a Farm Business Tenancy (FBT) for five years in the Allen Valley, Northumberland.

Burn Tongues Farm has historically carried up to 70 cows plus calves and up to 250 breeding ewes on the area included within the letting.

The farm, located near the south of Hexham and west of the village of Allendale, extends to over 90 hectares (230 acres)

According to property agency GSC Grays, the buildings provide a base to accommodate cattle and sheep with part of the existing handling facilities being made available to the incomer.

The soils are heavy clay and the land ranges from good quality improved meadow to rough grazing, with approximately 70 acres suitable for mowing.

Tom Richardson, associate rural director at GSC Grays, said it was a "rare opportunity to rent a well-equipped farm that has an extensive range of modern farm buildings".

"This includes a cubicle shed for up to 80 cows, two silage pits-with storage for up to approx 2,500 tonnes-and grassland.

"All of the buildings are serviced by a spring water supply and have a mains electricity connection.”

The fields benefit from natural water courses and spring fed water troughs, with boundaries made up of hedgerows, fencing and drystone walls.

A number of the meadows have been overseeded each year and the ingoing tenant would be responsible for overseeding no less than 10-acres per annum.

The land is subject to a Countryside Stewardship Mid-Tier and a Sustainable Farming Incentive agreement, these will remain in the landlord's name.

Burn Tongues Farm will be let by informal tender with tenders to be submitted no later than 12 noon on 19 March 2025.