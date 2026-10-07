Five young people offered funded route into agri-drone careers

The initiative aims to help young people build careers in agricultural drone technology and precision farming

Five Young Farmers’ Club members are being offered fully funded training to enter Britain’s agricultural drone sector through a new scholarship worth £17,500 in total.

AutoSpray Systems and the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs have launched the scheme with Defra grant support, offering five places on specialist drone spraying and spreading training.

Applications opened nationally on Tuesday 6 October, with successful candidates due to complete a five-day programme in March 2027.

The scholarship is aimed at young people interested in using drone technology for agricultural contracting, farm diversification or precision agronomy.

Alongside the training, the partners are planning regional demonstrations, webinars and educational material to show how drone technology could be used on British farms.

The five successful applicants will receive Remote Pilot Competence flight training, Lantra professional accreditation and career guidance from industry specialists.

AutoSpray Systems is a Civil Aviation Authority-recognised training provider and says the scheme is intended to reduce some of the financial and regulatory barriers facing young people interested in agricultural drone work.

Robert Pearson, chief executive of AutoSpray Systems, said: “Young farmers see first-hand the need for smarter, more sustainable ways to work the land, and the appetite among this generation to build careers around cutting-edge technology is immense.”

He added: “Drone spraying isn't a futuristic concept. It's happening in British fields right now. This scholarship removes the financial and regulatory hurdles so five ambitious young people can pioneer drone operations in their own regions.”

The initiative was launched during National Young Farmers’ Week, which runs from 5 to 9 October 2026.

As part of the wider campaign, AutoSpray Systems and NFYFC will also run live field demonstrations and online sessions designed to explain how drone spraying works and where it could fit into farm businesses.

The programme will cover practical use cases, the day-to-day role of an operator and potential demand from growers.

NFYFC AGRI manager Sarah Palmer said: “Our partnership and collaboration projects are paving the way for young farmers to access more skills, training and career opportunities. The scholarship and training offer highlights aspects of future farming and smart technology.”

The scheme also has government backing through Defra grant funding.

Farming Minister Stephen Morgan said: “Farming has always been an industry that looks to the future, and the next generation will be at the heart of shaping what comes next.”

He said young farmers needed access to the skills and opportunities required to adopt new technologies and build long-term careers in agriculture.

Applications ask candidates to explain how they would use the qualification, what they hope to change through drone technology and how the scholarship could support their future in British agriculture.

Potential uses highlighted by the organisers include launching a contracting business, diversifying a family farm or developing precision agronomy services.

Nathan Greenwood, NFYFC’s YFC AGRI chair, said young farmers were keen to make greater use of agricultural technology.

“Young farmers are ambitious for the future of British agriculture and the adoption of cutting-edge agri tech has an important role to play in the future of our sector.”

Harry Petfield, a member of NFYFC’s YFC AGRI group, said drones could also support more targeted crop management.

“Precision technology is rapidly changing how we manage crops, and drones offer a huge step forward for targeted, low-impact applications.”

Submissions will be assessed by a panel representing farming, agronomy, regulation and agricultural contracting, including AutoSpray Systems, ARPAS-UK, NFYFC’s YFC AGRI group and the National Association of Agricultural Contractors.

The five successful applicants will take part in the dedicated Drone Spraying and Spreading Course in March 2027.