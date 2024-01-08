Flood-hit farmers can now apply for up to £25,000 in support

Farmers impacted by the recent flooding can now apply for up to £25,000 in financial support as part of a new fund unveiled by the government.

Farmers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land following the recent winter storms will be able to apply for the grants.

It has been made possible through the Farming Recovery Fund, which works to repair and reinstate costs for those affected by exceptional flooding.

The UK's most recent storm, Storm Henk, caused torrential rain and substantial flooding in regions across southern England and Wales.

The Environment Agency estimates that more than 1,800 properties have been flooded.

The NFU recently called for a new water management strategy to set out how farmers could collaborate better with government to tackle flooding.

It said farming was on the front line of climate change, with the sector experiencing volatility and severe weather events more often.

Announcing the new fund, Defra Secretary Steve Barclay said: "We will do all we can do support households, farmers and other businesses as they repair and rebuild.

"Our Farming Recovery Fund will support farmers who have suffered damage as they work to put food on our tables."

Flooded households in eligible affected areas can also apply for up to £500 cash to help with immediate costs.

And households and businesses significantly affected will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least 3 months.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove urged those affected by the recent flooding to apply to the measures.

"You do not have to deal with it alone - we are providing financial help so you can recover as quickly as possible," he said.

"We are doing all we can with our partners across central and local government to ensure communities are supported."

Flood-hit property owners can also apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding, via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.