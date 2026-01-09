Flower imports to face fewer border checks as Defra eases controls

UK flower imports from the EU will face fewer border checks from later this month after Defra agreed to cut inspection rates for key flower species, easing costs and disruption for the floriculture trade.

The change is expected to reduce delays and costs for florists and wholesalers at a time when many businesses across the supply chain are facing continued pressure on margins.

The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) said inspection rates for four popular EU flower types will fall from 3% to 1% from 00:01 on 19 January 2026.

The reduced rate will apply to dianthus, gypsophila, orchids and solidago, providing what the FPC described as a significant boost for exporters, wholesalers and florists.

Inspection levels for chrysanthemums will remain unchanged at 3%, while lisianthus continues to be reviewed.

The decision follows the submission of technical evidence by the FPC and sustained engagement with Defra officials, and is being seen as a clear endorsement of a risk-based approach to plant health controls.

The FPC said the move will reduce unnecessary friction at the border while maintaining robust biosecurity, with cost savings expected to ripple through the supply chain and benefit consumers.

Nigel Jenney, chief executive of the Fresh Produce Consortium, said the announcement was a timely boost for a sector under pressure.

“This is a genuinely positive and practical outcome for the industry at a time when many businesses are under real pressure,” he said.

He added that the decision showed proportionate border controls could protect biosecurity “without unnecessarily burdening trade”.

Jenney also thanked the British Florist Association for its constructive support during discussions with government.

Industry reaction has been strongly supportive. Tom Brown, managing director of Tom Brown Wholesale Florists Ltd, said the changes reflected long-awaited common sense.

“Great to finally see the government listening to the industry and applying a bit of common sense,” he said.

“A 65% reduction on four of the five problematic varieties is a huge win, especially at a time when the whole sector could really use a boost.”

John Davidson, chair of the British Florist Association, said the measures would deliver tangible benefits across the industry.

“These new measures will not only reduce inspection frequency but also generate significant cost savings that will ripple throughout the industry,” he said.

He added that members hoped the announcement marked the start of more decisions being made on the basis of evidence.

The move also adds momentum to the wider UK–EU reset on sanitary and phytosanitary arrangements.

With fresh fruit and vegetables already benefiting from easements, and flowers now moving to nil or very low inspection rates, the cumulative reduction in border bureaucracy is estimated to be worth more than £1.5bn to industry ahead of any future formal SPS agreement later this year.

Looking ahead, the FPC said future policy must continue to reflect the UK’s globally diverse supply base, with more than half of fresh produce, flower and plant imports sourced from outside the EU.

It said maintaining a science-led, risk-based inspection regime would be essential to protecting year-round availability, supply chain resilience and price stability.

Industry leaders said the decision would help stabilise supply chains and improve confidence across the floriculture sector in the months ahead.