Fly-tippers to be forced into ‘clean up squads' under new crackdown

Fly-tippers who dump waste on farmland and rural areas will be forced to clean up their own mess and pay for the damage under tough new government plans to put offenders into “clean up squads”.

Ministers say the crackdown will shift the cost of clearing waste away from councils and taxpayers — with farmers often left footing the bill — and place the burden directly on those responsible.

Under the reforms, local authorities would be given new powers to issue conditional cautions, allowing action to be taken more quickly without going through lengthy court proceedings.

Offenders could be required to complete up to 20 hours of unpaid work clearing streets, parks and even the exact locations where waste was dumped — including farmland.

In a further step, councils would also be able to recover clean-up costs directly from fly-tippers, strengthening enforcement and acting as a deterrent.

Currently, penalties are only applied following a conviction, through fines, community sentences or, in serious cases, prison.

The government said the changes are designed to speed up enforcement and clamp down on illegal dumping, with farmers and landowners frequently left to deal with waste dumped on their land.

Fly-tipping can also cause serious disruption to farm operations, blocking access routes and posing risks to livestock, machinery and the environment.

The measures form part of a wider Waste Crime Action Plan aimed at tackling illegal dumping in rural areas as well as towns and cities.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds issued a blunt warning to offenders.

“If you dump rubbish on our streets, you will be joining a clean-up squad and picking up the bill, not the taxpayer,” she said.

She added the government was “clamping down on these criminals”, giving authorities stronger powers to act faster and hand out tougher penalties.

Fly-tipping remains a persistent problem for farmers and landowners across England, costing councils millions each year to clear and leaving rural businesses to deal with the aftermath.

Enforcement is already rising, with councils carrying out 572,000 actions in 2024/25 — up 8% year on year.

This included 69,000 fixed penalty notices, a 9% increase compared with the previous year.

Ministers are also encouraging councils to make greater use of existing powers, including seizing and crushing vehicles linked to fly-tipping offences.

Authorities are being urged to go further by using surveillance such as CCTV, drones and automatic number plate recognition, as well as publicly naming offenders.

However, questions remain over how effectively the new powers will be enforced in rural areas.

With additional funding made available to local authorities, ministers say the crackdown is designed to send a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated — particularly in rural areas where farmers are often left dealing with the consequences.