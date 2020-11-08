Fodder stock concerns following dry summer

Farmers have highlighted their concerns over fodder stocks following extreme weather which has impacted forage yield.

AHDB has conducted a survey which aimed to collect information on the current stock levels across the UK following the prolonged dry weather this summer.

There were 110 responses, with the majority of respondents living in the South West of England.

More than 60% claimed they had fodder concerns for the future, including the effect of the weather on forage yield, straw availability and managing cash flow.

They also raised issues such as not being able to make the second or third-cut silage, the ability to successfully establish brassica crops and the necessity to cull livestock to reduce demand.

AHDB has encouraged farmers to secure straw requirements now and also look at alternative bedding options, with only 47% of respondents reporting to have forward-bought straw.

The organisation said: "When asked the question how much fodder stock they currently had in stock, 31% of respondents claimed to have 10% less than normal, 24% responded as having normal levels and 22% claimed to have 50% less than their normal levels.

"The majority of those stating levels of 50% less than normal were from the West Midlands, southwest England and southeast England, where dry weather has been a particular issue."

More than 40% of farmers who took part in the survey claimed to be short of grass silage or forage, while more than 30% claimed to not be short of any forage.

However, when asked which forages they had enough of, 40% of respondents identified grass silage and 39% claimed to not have enough on any forages.

AHDB added: "The AHDB forage calculator can help farmers to determine current levels of stock and what is needed for the future.

"The conserved forage requirements and stocks calculator can be used to calculate feed demand by entering livestock numbers and available feed supply.

"It will help you understand if you have a deficit based on current livestock numbers and feed supply, which means decisions can be made about stock sales or purchasing of additional feed."