Food and drink exports from UK saw record highs in 2022

Food and drink exports from the UK hit record highs in 2022, with exports to non-EU markets breaking through the £10 billion barrier for the very first time.

There was a resurgence in export sales in the food and drink last year, with most categories now exceeding pre-pandemic levels to reach a record £24.8bn.

According to the Food and Drink Federation’s (FDF) full-year trade report, exports to Europe rose 22% to £13.7bn.

And developing markets did well too, with fast-growing economies like Vietnam nearly doubling.

For the first time, exports to non-EU markets have broken through the £10 billion barrier, hitting £11.1bn, the report shows.

While supply chain disruption and high energy bills have played a part in the rise in value of UK exports, there has also been strong volume growth in most product categories over the last 12 months.

The FDF said this showed that the global appetite for UK food and drink products continuedto grow around the world.

Chocolate remains the UK’s top food export, worth £824m, but the FDF said there were indications that next year this could be overtaken by cheese "which has achieved rapid growth in overseas sales".

FDF's head of international trade, Dominic Goudie said: “UK food and drink continues to be recognised around the globe... with demand as strong as ever across the EU and at record levels in developing markets.

"As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, dynamic trade is vital if our sector is to deliver the robust growth we’d like it to in the coming months and years, benefitting communities in every part of the UK."

He added: “Imports are essential for the success our sector, adding value to UK produce while ensuring consistent availability and value for shoppers.

"There also remains substantial opportunities to deliver further export growth, but this will require government to use all the trade policy levers at its disposal."

UK Food and Drink Exporters Association, director Nicola Thomas said she was encouraged to see the increasing demand for British products in emerging markets such as Vietnam.

"There is huge scope for UK companies to seize further opportunities in 2023," she added.