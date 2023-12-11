Food and farming 'a key issue' for public ahead of next election

Food and farming is a key issue for the public ahead of the next election, new research by the NFU shows, with the union calling for targets to boost food production.

The union has today published its manifesto ahead of the next general election urging all political parties to support policies which back British food and farming.

A key ask calls on the next government to match the existing target-led ambitions for the environment with similar ambitions for Britain’s food security, by also setting targets for food production.

The NFU has also released survey results which demonstrates how much food and farming matters to voters in the run up to the election, with strong appetite for greater support to boost home-grown food production.

The research shows that 84% of the public think food production targets are either as important or more important than environmental targets for farming.

And most people (82%) say it would be a good idea for the government to set targets to increase British food production.

Meanwhile, two-thirds think that the parties’ plans on farming will be one of the issues that affects who they vote for at the next general election.

And 66% think that a commitment to a long-term plan for food and farming will be an important factor in who they vote for at the next election.

NFU President Minette Batters said all Whitehall departments should develop policy "through the lens of food production".

She said: “All our research shows that the British people really value our farmers and growers for the work they do day-in, day-out to feed the nation.

"But with food production under increasing pressure – not least from record production costs and the biggest shake up in agricultural policy since 1947 – we need policies in place that support British farming.

“As a country, there are multiple priorities and challenges, and this manifesto shows that food security must be one of them, with our farm businesses supported to invest and grow for the benefit of everyone.

“We must not fall into the trap that we can simply import our food needs from other countries – we’ve seen that approach fail before with empty supermarket shelves.

"We know there is strong public opinion against importing food from elsewhere produced in ways that would be illegal here.

"That’s why we are asking for targets for British food production, just as the government has rightly legislated for targets on the environment, green energy and climate change. Food has to be given the same status."