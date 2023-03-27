Food campaigners hit back at council's 'authoritarian' meat ban

British food campaigners have criticised Oxford City Council's vote to ban meat and dairy at all council catered events as "less is more, but none is wrong".

Following the council’s unanimous vote in favour of providing only plant-based options, Love British Food has said that zero meat and dairy consumption was a "slap in the face to Oxfordshire farmers".

The group, which campaigns for British food to be given more prominence, said the council should instead be encouraging local and regional supply chains.

Love British Food founder Alexia Robinson said: “It’s time for an honest conversation on the true meaning of ‘sustainability’ - what is the value we all attach to it?”

“Dairy and meat consumption is a personal choice. The debate about its consumption has become far too polarised and extreme.

"Less is more, but none is wrong. Livestock farmed in a quality, environmentally enhancing way play a key role in the sustainable management of the British countryside.

"It is naïve and inaccurate to argue otherwise. Britain is a grassland topography and the best way to maintain this and to gain nutritional benefits from it is through responsible livestock farming."

Oxford City Council's decision is the latest in a series of moves by some local authorities to ‘transition’ to plant-based options at events.

It follows Cambridge, Norwich and Edinburgh in adopting parts of the Plant-Based Councils campaign’s demands.

But Love British Food said councils should be celebrating British farmers and the food they produce and "not devising measures to put them out of business".

"We strongly suggest that Oxford consider emphasising quality meat and dairy, not removing it from menus," Mr Robinson added.

"Their decision sets a dangerous precedent for other councils and most importantly for impressionable young and for elderly who need the nutritious values that meat and dairy provide."