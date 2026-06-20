Food imports rise as NFU Scotland warns of pressure on farmers

Rising food and grain imports could weaken Scottish farming and leave producers questioning future investment, NFU Scotland has warned.

The union said increasing volumes of imported produce entering the UK market risk putting further pressure on farmers and crofters already facing higher costs, regulation and market volatility.

NFU Scotland’s latest ShelfWatch data shows food imports have risen by 5% compared with last year, with pork up 11% and soft fruit up 19%.

The union fears the trend could leave farmers competing against imported food produced under different standards, while also reducing confidence and market opportunities for home-grown produce.

Speaking at the Royal Highland Show, NFU Scotland said future trade and import policies must take full account of their impact on producers.

It warned that imports which do not meet equivalent production standards could displace Scottish produce on shelves and weaken confidence across the farming sector.

The union said the pressure was particularly clear in pork, where imports rose by 11% at a time when producers are facing higher costs and stricter requirements.

NFU Scotland Vice President Duncan Macalister said farmers and crofters were producing food to high standards, but warned that rising imports could damage home-grown production.

“Scottish farmers and crofters produce food to some of the highest standards in the world, but we are increasingly concerned about the volume of imports entering the UK market and the impact that could have on domestic production,” he said.

“Government must ensure that decisions on imports do not undermine Scottish producers or erode confidence in the future of our industry. Food security starts with a strong domestic farming sector.”

NFU Scotland said there were particular concerns around changing global trade flows, including the risk of additional imported beef being diverted into UK markets following trade decisions elsewhere.

At a time when many farm businesses are already under significant pressure, the union warned that increasing import volumes could discourage future investment.

Mr Macalister said farmers were facing a combination of rising costs, higher production standards and increased regulation.

“Our members face increasing regulation, higher production standards and rising costs,” he said.

“They are rightly asking why they should invest in the future if government policy is making it harder for them to compete. The challenges facing Scotland’s pork industry illustrate this clearly.

“Every tonne of imported food that displaces Scottish production reduces opportunities for domestic businesses, weakens rural economies and undermines confidence across the sector.”

NFU Scotland also warned that any decline in home-grown food production would have consequences beyond the farmgate.

“This isn’t just a farming issue,” Mr Macalister said.

“If we weaken domestic production, we weaken the foundations of industries that contribute billions to Scotland’s economy and support thousands of jobs.”

The union is urging the UK government to ensure future import and trade decisions properly consider the impact on food security, rural economies and local supply chains.

It wants tougher scrutiny of food and grain imports, trade policies that protect UK and Scottish farmers from unfair competition, and stronger country-of-origin labelling so shoppers can clearly identify where food has been produced.

NFU Scotland said clearer labelling would help consumers support Scottish produce more easily, with its research showing strong backing for products carrying the Saltire.

Mr Macalister said shoppers deserved greater transparency over where their food comes from.

“Consumers deserve transparency. Shoppers should be able to see clearly where their food comes from and make informed decisions,” he said.

“Our research shows that 71% of Scottish consumers are more likely to buy a product if it features the Saltire on the packaging, demonstrating the strong support that exists for Scottish produce when people can easily identify it.”

Research commissioned by NFU Scotland and conducted by Diffley Partnership in 2024 also found that 62% of consumers consider country of origin important when buying food.

However, only 49% believe current country-of-origin information is adequate.

Mr Macalister said the union was not calling for imports to be stopped, but wanted safeguards to ensure Scottish producers were not undermined.

“This is not about stopping imports or closing markets. It is about ensuring imports do not come at the expense of domestic production and that consumers have clear information about where their food comes from,” he said.

“Scotland needs a resilient farming sector, a secure food supply and policies that support domestic production. Future decisions on imports must reflect that reality.”