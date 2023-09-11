Food must be at 'front and centre' of future policy, NFUS says

The Scottish government must put food production at the 'front and centre' of future policy as the next few years will be 'critical' to the industry.

NFU Scotland has written to First Minister Humza Yousaf calling for his support to 'secure a viable future' for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

Mr Yousaf's 'clear and unequivocal backing' of Scottish agriculture would 'provide farmers with the confidence needed to invest in the future'.

The union's letter maps out the current economic, policy and regulatory challenges faced by farmers, such as high inflation and a lack of available workforce.

Nine bills, plans, strategies and frameworks are set to be addressed in the coming parliamentary term, including an upcoming Agriculture Bill.

NFU Scotland said all of these had 'ramifications' for the farming industry.

In the letter, president Martin Kennedy wrote: “I believe government has an unprecedented opportunity through its policy and legislative programme to support Scotland’s farming industry.

“Our contribution to the economy and the social fabric of Scotland is immense and we have more to give.

"The next few years are going to be critical as decisions taken by the Scottish government will shape the future of the industry for many years to come."

NFU Scotland said food production must be 'at the heart' of future agricultural policy, and increased, ring-fenced future funding for the sector was needed.

Scottish government must also conduct a review of the 'regulatory burden' on Scotland’s agricultural industry, the union said.

And the government should help to raise the profile of the industry "across all aspects of Scottish government, parliament and society as a whole".

Mr Kennedy added: “The First Minister’s commitment to support the areas we have outlined is of vital importance to secure a sustainable, resilient and profitable agricultural sector for Scotland.

"We look forward to working with the First Minister to achieve that.”