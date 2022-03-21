Food researchers question influential data around red meat

Experts have called on an influential body to publish the evidence behind its most recent report linking red meat consumption to certain diseases.

The international team of experts has urged the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study (GBD) to release the evidence.

In a letter published in The Lancet, the six academics raised concerns about the dramatic differences in estimates of disease burden attributable to unprocessed red meat cited in GBD 2019 compared to the GBD 2017 study.

The researchers say they want to emphasise the importance of making research data publicly available so that guidelines and policies can be developed, based on a full understanding of the evidence.

Their letter states: “The 2019 estimates of deaths attributable to unprocessed red-meat intake have increased 36-fold and estimates of DALYs attributable to unprocessed red meat intake have increased 18-fold.”

DALYs are an internationally recognised measure of the impact of diseases on populations.

Based on these findings, the GBD 2019 reported that red-meat intake contributes to the causation of a range of diseases including heart disease, breast cancer and stroke, in addition to diabetes and colon cancer.

According to the researchers, it appears that the marked increase in the 2019 estimates is dependent on two assumptions: that the optimal intake of red meat is zero; and that risk rises sharply even with moderate consumption of red meat.

The authors of the letter include Professor Alice Stanton, of RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dublin.

She said: “It is of considerable concern that the GBD 2019 study provides little or no evidence regarding the scientific basis for the assumption that moderate consumption of red meat results in sharp increases in risk of cancers, heart attacks and strokes.

“Given the substantial influence of GBD reports on worldwide, nutritional-policy decision making, it is of considerable importance that the GBD estimates are subject to critical scrutiny, and that they continue to be rigorously and transparently evidence-based.

“If the current public-health message advising moderate consumption of red meat as part of a healthy balanced diet is replaced by the message that any intake of red meat is harmful, then childhood malnutrition, iron-deficiency anaemia in women of child-bearing age and elderly fragility will greatly increase.”

The co-authors of the latter are: Prof Chris Elliott (Queen’s University Belfast); Prof Frederic Lerory (Vrije Universiteit Brussels); Prof Neil Mann (University of Melbourne); Prof Patrick Wall (University College Dublin); and Prof Stefaan De Smet (Ghent University).

Prof Elliott said that it was of 'huge importance' that the evidence supporting the negative health impacts around red-meat consumption was made available.

"It is hard to understand how such conclusions could have been published without a strong evidence base that can be subjected to scientific scrutiny.”

Prof Nigel Scollan, Director of IGFS said that such a jump from the 2017 to the 2019 GBD estimates raised questions around the evidence behind the data.

"It’s immensely important that this kind of evidence is transparent and publicly available, especially when it will have a major bearing on international public health.”