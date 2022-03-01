Food security 'critically important' in wartime, EU farmers say

Government focus on food security should be of 'critical importance' in times of war, Copa and Cogeca has said following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Copa and Cogeca, the EU farmers' organisation, said the European farming community was watching the worsening conflict with 'deep sorrow'.

At last week's Copa and Cogeca Praesidia meetings, members expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people, with particular thoughts going to farmers there.

Russians and Ukrainians are key international agricultural exporters. Ukraine is the EU's fourth biggest external food supplier and provides the EU with a quarter of its cereal and vegetable oil imports, including nearly half of its maize.

Copa and Cogeca said in a statement: "Our solidarity doesn’t stop at words, Copa and Cogeca will put in place concrete actions in the coming days and weeks following the evolution of the conflict."

In times of war, the group said the focus on food security becomes 'of critical importance', and that it was 'essential' to take steps to ensure that food supplies continued reaching those most affected, in the Ukraine and globally.

As the invasion enters its sixth day, the co-op pointed out that the destabilisation of Ukraine by Russian forces had already triggered important global consequences.

"While the issue of energy supply is now clearly on everyone's mind and lips, agriculture is just as strategically important," Copa and Cogeca's statement added.

"For the EU’s farming community, which has demonstrated both a key role and resilience during the pandemic, this crisis comes on top of the Covid one and the sharp price increases of all major agricultural inputs in recent months."

The EU farmers' group added that in order to keep a strong and peaceful Europe, safeguarding food security and supply chains was 'fundamental'.

"In the coming days and weeks, while primarily focusing on the ongoing conflict resolution, the EU decisions makers must also consider its impact on key economic sectors.

"European agriculture is a central pillar of our strategic autonomy. EU decision makers must act decisively and swiftly to preserve it," the cooperative said.