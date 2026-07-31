Foodservice supplier strengthens British sourcing drive

Fresh Direct is expanding its British produce range and increasing its support for British Food Fortnight as demand for home-grown ingredients grows among foodservice customers.

The fresh produce supplier has renewed its partnership with Love British Food and will widen its Best of British campaign during the 2026 season.

Fresh Direct said the activity would promote seasonal produce, British growers and sustainable farming while encouraging chefs to use more UK-grown ingredients on their menus.

The company now works with more than 100 growers across the country.

All contracted British produce is sourced from LEAF Marque-accredited farms, which are independently assessed against environmental farming standards covering areas including soil health, biodiversity and water management.

Fresh Direct said British asparagus, purple sprouting broccoli, Isle of Wight tomatoes and Chef’s Choice potatoes were among its strongest-performing British categories.

Five additional British lines are also being introduced this summer, expanding the choice available to chefs across seasonal crops and home-grown products.

Andy Pembroke, Managing Director of Fresh Direct, said: “Championing British produce is central to who we are.”

He added: “Our growers deliver outstanding quality, and our customers want British ingredients when they’re in season and at their best.”

Mr Pembroke said the renewed partnership reflected the company’s focus on sustainable sourcing, provenance and supporting the future of British farming.

Fresh Direct will promote its expanded range through public relations, digital content and resources for foodservice customers.

It will also work with sister company Brakes, an Official Partner of Love British Food, on joint campaign activity.