Fordson Super Dexta raises £80k for children's hospital

A vintage Fordson tractor has helped drive forward children’s healthcare, raising more than £80,000 at auction for the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital.

The fully restored 1963 Fordson Super Dexta sold for £40,280 at the Cheffins Cambridge Vintage Sale on Saturday 18 October.

As part of its bicentenary celebrations, Cheffins pledged to match the price, taking the total donation to £80,560. The funds will go towards building a new playroom for young patients at the hospital.

The winning bidder was Nick Hedges, a 67-year-old farmer from Kent, who said: “This is the first vintage tractor that I have ever bought. I bought it for my grandson, who is coming up for two years old and is tractor mad. We are honoured to be a part of the cause.”

He added that his family has ties to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, making the purchase “such a great cause that we really wanted to be a part of.”

Hedges also revealed plans to buy more tractors so each of his grandchildren will inherit one, with the family set to showcase them at events across the south of England next year.

Cheffins bought the Fordson in June 2024 before it was meticulously restored by Youngs Agricultural Services in Stretham, near Ely. Initially expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000, the sale price far exceeded estimates.

Over the past year, the “Charity Tractor” toured major agricultural shows, including Tractor Fest at Newby Hall and the Saffron Walden Carnival, becoming a familiar sight for enthusiasts nationwide.

Oliver Godfrey, director and head of the Cheffins Machinery Division, said the tractor had become “something of a star in vintage tractor circles” and described the auction atmosphere as “electric” with multiple bidders competing.

He noted that beyond being “an important piece of agricultural history,” the sale will directly fund facilities for children across the region.

The Fordson Super Dexta, first unveiled in 1961, holds a special place in British farming heritage. For Cheffins, it also symbolises its commitment to giving back during its 200-year anniversary.

“Our bicentenary has been about supporting the next generation,” Godfrey explained. “Helping to fund a playroom at Cambridge Children’s Hospital is a fitting way to do that.”

Paul White, director of communications and impact at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, described the result as transformational.

He said the fundraising had “taken us a significant step closer to building the region’s first children’s hospital” and would ensure a playroom bringing “joy and comfort to countless young patients and their families.”