Former chair of TFA dies after on-farm accident

The former chair of the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA), Jeremy Walker, has passed away following an accident on his Somerset farm.

The industry body said it was 'extremely sad' at the news, adding "we are all shocked at the manner of his passing".

Mr Walker, 78, was killed following an agricultural incident on his farm near Bridgwater.

His period as TFA national chair was between 2011 and 2014 having previously served as the association’s treasurer.

He was also a long-standing member of the TFA’s Wessex Regional Committee, which he also served as chair.

A first-generation farmer, the TFA said Mr Walker was proud of the fact that he was given the opportunity in 1979 to take on the tenancy of Haddon Farm from the Crown Estate.

He farmed in partnership with his wife Helen and son Simon with enterprises including arable, beef, sheep, free range poultry. He also contract farmed for neighbouring farmers.

Recently, he took the opportunity offered by the Crown Estate to buy the farm although he still maintained land on Farm Business Tenancies.

Last year, as he took a step back from active farming, he entered into an FBT on the poultry business with a young couple of new entrant farmers.

TFA chief executive, George Dunn said Mr Walker was "a huge figure within the TFA over many years".

"He brought rigour to our internal processes and was immensely proud of all the TFA stood for and achieved on behalf of its members," he said.

"He was always willing to support, share and help where he could. During his time as chair I greatly valued both his challenge and support in my role as chief executive.

"We are all shocked at the manner of his passing and I know he will be deeply mourned both within the TFA and beyond.

"Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with his wife Helen, son Simon and the wider family.”