Former Dale Farm boss to lead farmer-owned dairy giant First Milk

Nasair Hussain will take over as the co-operative's chief executive in March 2027 (Photo: First Milk)

First Milk has appointed former Dale Farm boss Nasair Hussain as its next chief executive, as Shelagh Hancock prepares to retire after a decade leading the farmer-owned dairy co-operative.

Hussain will join the business on 1 March 2027, taking over from Hancock at the co-operative owned by around 700 farming families across the UK.

The appointment follows an extensive recruitment process and marks a significant leadership change for one of Britain's farmer-owned dairy businesses.

Hussain brings 30 years of international experience across dairy, fresh produce and food manufacturing, having held senior leadership positions in the UK and Asia.

He joins from APS Group, where he currently serves as Group Chief Executive, and previously held the position of Managing Director at Dale Farm.

His career also includes several executive roles within Kerry Group, giving him extensive experience across dairy processing, commercial operations and food manufacturing.

First Milk chairman Hugo Mahoney welcomed the appointment, highlighting Hussain's industry knowledge and experience managing complex businesses.

"He combines deep experience in food manufacturing and primary production with a strong track-record of building high performing teams and leading multi-site operations."

Mahoney said the appointment would help the co-operative build on the progress achieved under Hancock's leadership while bringing fresh perspectives to its future development.

He also paid tribute to Hancock, who announced her retirement plans in April after ten years at the helm.

"I also want to reiterate my thanks to Shelagh for her leadership of the business over the last ten years, which has been transformative, and want to wish her all the very best in her retirement when it comes."

Hancock will remain with First Milk until the end of March 2027, allowing a handover period following Hussain's arrival.

The incoming chief executive said he was looking forward to meeting the co-operative's farmer members and employees as he prepares to take on the role.

"I am delighted to be joining First Milk. It is a business with a strong sense of purpose, a distinctive farmer-owned model and an excellent reputation across the dairy industry."

Hussain said the changing dairy and wider food sectors presented opportunities to build on the co-operative's existing foundations.

He emphasised the importance of understanding the business and working closely with members to support its future development.

"There is a strong platform in place and I’m excited about the opportunity to help shape the next chapter for First Milk to create sustainable, long-term resilience for farmer members."

First Milk supplies dairy products to retail, foodservice and manufacturing customers across the UK and internationally.

The leadership transition marks a new chapter for the co-operative, with Hussain set to take over following Hancock's ten-year tenure and a planned handover throughout March.