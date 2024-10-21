Former doctor turned farmer hailed for embracing sustainable methods

A former doctor who gave up his job nine years ago to take over the running of the family’s 1,800 acre-farm has been named Sustainable Farmer of the Year.

Dr Johnny Wake, of Courteenhall Farms in South Northamptonshire, was awarded at the recent British Farming Awards, held in Birmingham.

The award recognises farmers who embrace sustainable farming practices which work in harmony with the environment.

Courteenhall Farms spans 1,800-acres and is seen as a model of sustainable and diversified farming practices.

The farm combines arable crops with innovative practices to strengthen environmental stewardship, community engagement and financial stability.

Dr Wake utilises key sustainable practices such as regenerative farming, circular agriculture, renewable energy, biodiversity and conservation, and community education.

He impressed the judges with the breadth of the 352-year-old estate’s sustainable enterprises, including renewable energy and rainwater harvesting.

Regenerative farming practices have boosted soil organic matter and various stewardship schemes which deliver for nature.

Judges saw that “Courteenhall’s approach to sustainability has helped the estate make significant improvements in profitability whilst also improving soils and wildlife.”

Dr Wake, who grew up on the farm, gave up his full-time job as a doctor nine years ago to become Managing Partner of Courteenhall.

Since then, he has evolved it from being a business based around arable farming and residential property to one on a much more diverse and sustainable footing.

This has included building a wide variety of diverse and sustainable practices across the farming activities, including investing in cutting-edge technology, increasing biodiversity and a dedication to soil health to maximise use of natural fertilisers.

Traditional Hereford cattle and Rare Breed pigs have also been re-introduced to the land on the estate.

Dr Wake said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to win this award and it’s very exciting to be recognised for all the effort we are making to farm as sustainably as we can.

“At the heart of this is our mission statement - 'leaving a legacy to be proud of'. Any possible business decision is analysed from this viewpoint and looked at from a long-term point of view.

“Parallel to this runs sustainability. If we are not choosing sustainable options from a business, community and environmental point of view, we are not supporting our mission statement.”

Last year, Dr Wake won the Royal Agricultural Society’s prestigious Bledisloe Gold Medal for Landowners.