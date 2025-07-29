Former FUW president celebrated for lifelong service to farming

Glyn Roberts, former president of the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW), has been honoured with one of the union’s highest accolades in recognition of his lifelong dedication to Welsh farming.

Mr Roberts, who served as FUW president from 2015 until 2023, was praised for his unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector during some of its most turbulent years.

His leadership spanned key events such as the Brexit referendum and subsequent negotiations, the reshaping of Welsh agricultural policy, and the unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid pandemic.

“Glyn Roberts is a tireless champion for the interests of Welsh agriculture, and has shown unwavering commitment towards the Farmers’ Union of Wales all throughout his life,” said current FUW President Ian Rickman, who presented the award at the Royal Welsh Show.

“As his deputy president, I was fortunate enough to see first hand his ability and passion in navigating complex challenges; tirelessly working to secure a prosperous future for farmers across Wales,” he continued.

“Throughout his presidency, Glyn faced monumental challenges – from Brexit and the fall-out that followed to the unprecedented uncertainties of the Covid pandemic.

"However, Glyn’s leadership, good humour and unwavering dedication to Wales’ rural communities shone throughout, securing key wins for Welsh farmers throughout his presidency.”

A first-generation sheep and beef farmer, Mr Roberts’ farming journey began in 1976, when he undertook a full-time course at Glynllifon Agricultural College.

After working as a shepherd at Dylasau Uchaf, Padog, he successfully secured the tenancy of Ynys Wen, Ysbyty Ifan — a 100-acre upland farm — in 1977.

In 1983, he became tenant of the 350-acre National Trust-owned Dylasau Uchaf, where he continues to farm alongside his wife Eleri. Together, they raised five children on the farm, with daughter Beca now a partner in the business.

Mr Roberts’ involvement with the FUW stretches back decades. He served as FUW Caernarfonshire Chairman between 1999 and 2002, and sat on the union’s Finance and Organisation Committee between 2003 and 2004. Following his presidency, he was appointed a life member of the organisation.

Beyond his FUW responsibilities, Mr Roberts has held numerous public roles, including serving as a non-executive director at Hybu Cig Cymru by Welsh government appointment.

He was also recognised by the Gorsedd of Bards at the 2019 National Eisteddfod in Dyffryn Conwy for his contributions to Welsh rural life.