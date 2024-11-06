Former Health Secretary appointed Shadow Defra Secretary

The Conservative Party has confirmed that former Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has now become the Shadow Defra Secretary, replacing Steve Barclay.

The MP for Louth & Horncastle in Lincolnshire takes up the role following the election of Kemi Badenoch as the party's new leader.

Speaking on social media, Ms Atkins said he was ‘delighted' to become the Shadow Secretary for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

She added: "Labour's Budget of broken promises will hurt rural and coastal Britain and has shown that Labour does not understand the pressures we face.

"I look forward to holding them to account on food security, climate change, flooding and the survival of family farms."

Meanwhile, Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore, who is also a farmer, has been reappointed to the role of Farming Minister.

He said on social media: "Having spent my whole life in the sector, delighted to be reappointed Shadow Farming & Rural Affairs Minister working with Victoria Atkins.

"We will work tirelessly holding this Labour gov to account, backing our farmers every step of the way."