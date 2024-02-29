Former MP Neil Parish launches new farming podcast

Former Conservative MP Neil Parish has launched a new farming podcast which promises to cover the industry's pressing issues.

The podcast, called ‘We Can Do Both’, has been unveiled today (29 February) by the former MP and Somerset beef and arable farmer.

Mr Parish, who resigned in 2022 after admitting to watching pornography in parliament, said he had "a genuine concern" about the future of farming and food production in the UK.

During his time as a Somerset MP, he was chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) committee, which scrutinises farming policy.

Following his resignation in April 2022, he now spends his time rearing 50 Devon and Hereford cattle on his farm near Bridgewater.

He said the podcast would highlight "the important issues surrounding food security, interviewing farmers and environmentalists, who showcase how we can produce good food alongside the natural environment".

Mr Parish said: "I have a genuine concern about the future of farming and food production, which needs to be a lot higher up the agenda.

"The guests on my podcast have a vast amount of experience and knowledge in managing the farmed environment.

"I want to help share their stories, air their frustrations and raise awareness of what can and is being done to produce high quality food whilst protecting nature; hence the name ‘We Can Do Both’.

"Anyone with an interest in the countryside should take a listen."

Fellow Somerset Farmer James Winslade, who farms on the levels, is the first guest on the podcast, calling Mr Parish a 'huge supporter' of farmers.

"This podcast is fantastic publicity and will share our stories on how we grow food whilst managing the landscapes around us."

Two episodes of the podcast have launched today, with further episodes to be released on a monthly basis on any streaming platform.