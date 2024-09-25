Former NFU dairy chairman awarded for contribution to sector

West Midlands dairy farmer Michael Oakes, who was the former NFU dairy chairman, has been awarded for his 'outstanding contribution' to British farming.

A tenant dairy farmer based near Birmingham, Oakes won the award at the 2024 Cream event due to the work he has done for British dairy.

At a national level, he sat on the NFU dairy board for nearly 14 years; two as vice chair and almost eight as chairman.

Before this, he held various roles during his tenure with the union, including Worcestershire county chair, West Midlands regional board chair and council delegate.

The current NFU dairy board chair, Paul Tompkins, said Oakes 'worked tirelessly' to improve trust and cooperation across the UK dairy supply chain.

“In particular, Michael has always gone above and beyond in his efforts to support dairy producers across the UK who reach out to him personally," he added.

“I've had the pleasure of working with Michael throughout his tenure as national dairy board chair and have seen him give up much of his personal time to help individuals who don’t feel they have anywhere else to turn.

"This work is often unrecognised, and certainty unpaid, and comes at some considerable personal emotional expense.”

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader, who sat on the national dairy board with Oakes, said he had done an 'incredible service' for the sector.

She commented: “I can’t think of any individual more worthy of this award. Michael has given so much to the dairy industry, it’s time he got something back.

“Michael has served as NFU Dairy Board chair for a total of eight years and done an incredible service for the industry."

Ms Reader explained his 'crowning glory' was seeing the regulation of dairy contracts over the line.

"The work that has gone into this, dreamt up in 2016 has been incredible and dairy farmers everywhere owe Michael a lot for being one of the key driving forces," she added.

"He has done many other things, guiding the Dairy Roadmap, and always very conscious of diversity."

The Cream awards, which is an event solely for UK dairy farmers, takes place annually in September.