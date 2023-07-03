Former pheasant shoot for sale in rural Aberdeenshire

A former pheasant shoot located in rural Aberdeenshire has launched onto the market, with the sizeable portion of land suitable for agricultural use.

The land at Burreldale Moss, near Inverurie, has been managed as a pheasant shoot and therefore benefits from well-connected internal and perimeter tracks.

A proportion of the land has historically been cultivated and planted in game crop.

The block of bare land extends to 78 acres, with property consultants Galbraith saying it is suitable for a wide variety of uses, such as sporting, agricultural, natural capital and amenity purposes.

(Photo: Galbraith)

It consists of a contiguous block of land classified primarily as Grade 5(3) with areas of Grade 4(2) according to the James Hutton Institute.

Ian Armstrong, who is handling the sale, explained more: "This is prime land for those with a keen sporting interest in a very convenient location

"The pheasant shoot benefits from a range of drives previously operated by a local syndicate.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"Alternatively, this sale offers an interesting proposition for those keen to extend their current agricultural holding or for interested parties looking to explore natural capital opportunities.”

Burreldale Moss is on the market through Galbraith at offers over £235,000.