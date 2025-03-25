Four alpacas shot dead on Cambridgeshire smallholding

Police are appealing for more information after four alpacas and a sheep were shot dead on a smallholding in Cambridgeshire.

The incident happened on a field in East Hatley, near Gamlingay, anytime between 6pm on Saturday to 8:30am on Sunday (22-23 March).

A fifth alpaca also received a gunshot wound to its face but survived.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary have carried out house to house enquiries, while officers are asking for anyone with information to get in contact.

The animals' owner Dawn French told the BBC that the incident was "very traumatic".

She said: “We got a phone call yesterday morning saying, ‘I think you need to come down here but be prepared, it’s not pretty.’

“We rushed down there and found four alpacas with shots to their heads, very very upsetting, very traumatic – just hideous.”

Ms French also took to social media to appeal to the public for more information.

Well, what an absolutely horrific day we’ve just had. 4 of our lovely alpacas shot in the head and killed, one ewe... Posted by Dawn French on Sunday 23 March 2025

Sergeant Tom Nuttall, from Cambridgeshire's Rural Crime Action Team, called it a "highly distressing crime" that had caused death to defenceless animals.

"I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information, or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, can help Cambridgeshire Constabulary's investigation.

This can be done online or by calling 101 quoting reference 35/20844/25. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.