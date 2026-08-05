Four arrested after 4.25 tonnes of illegal meat removed in Dudley

More than four tonnes of illegal meat have been taken off the market after enforcement officers targeted an unapproved meat-cutting plant in Dudley and arrested four men.

The operation involved Dudley Council, the National Food Crime Unit, West Midlands Police, HM Revenue and Customs and Home Office representatives.

Approximately 4.25 metric tonnes of meat were removed during the raid.

Dudley Council also took enforcement action to address immediate food safety concerns at the premises.

The Food Standards Agency announced details of the operation on 4 August, but did not say when it took place or identify the Dudley address.

It also did not specify the type of meat involved, where it came from or where it was allegedly being supplied.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any affected products reached shops, restaurants or consumers before the operation.

The FSA and NFCU have issued a Food Alert for Action and are working with councils to trace related products and remove them from sale.

NFCU officers are now examining meat products and paperwork recovered from the premises as part of a criminal investigation.

No details have been released about the alleged offences, the identities of the men or whether any charges have been brought.

Certain food-production activities must receive approval from the relevant authorities to ensure safety and hygiene requirements are met.

According to the FSA, meat placed illegally into the food chain can bypass those checks and may carry diseases or contaminants that put consumers at risk.

Will Simpson, regional intelligence officer at the FSA’s NFCU, said: “This operation forms part of the NFCU’s ongoing work to disrupt the illegal meat trade and we are working with local authorities to trace these products and clear them from shelves.”

He urged food businesses to carry out checks on their suppliers and ensure the products they sell are safe, accurately described and compliant with the law.

The NFCU said it would remain alert to illegal meat entering the food chain and continue taking action to protect consumers.

People with information or suspicions about food crime can contact the NFCU confidentially online or by calling 0800 028 1180 free of charge.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: “This operation demonstrates the value of strong partnership working in protecting residents and maintaining confidence in the food supply chain.”

He said the sale of illegal meat bypassed safety and hygiene standards intended to protect the public, making enforcement action essential.

Dudley Council said it would continue working with partner agencies to investigate suspected breaches and protect public safety.