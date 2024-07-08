Four boys charged after 4,000 bees killed at Perthshire farm

Teenagers have been charged following damage to Perthshire farm which resulted in the death of more than 4,000 bees.

Four boys, three aged 15 and one aged 13, have been cautioned and charged with two separate vandalisms at Tofthill Farm, Inchyra.

The first incident, which took place between 24 May and 25 May, saw a number of plants and farming equipment vandalised.

Two bee boxes containing approximately 2,000 bees was also vandalised, resulting in the death of the bees.

Whilst enquiries were ongoing, a second vandalism was committed on 12 June, whereby a further two boxes were damaged and a further 2,000 bees were killed.

In a statement provided to police, a spokesperson for Tofthill Farm said that the incident was “heart-breaking”.

According to the latest figures available by NFU Mutual, rural crime cost the UK £49.5 million in 2022, with the increase in criminal activity significantly impacting farming businesses.