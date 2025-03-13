Four farms to trial 'revolutionary' virtual fencing tech

Virtual fencing technology - which could transform managing upland suckler herds - is to be trialled in field conditions on four farms over the next two years.

The aim of the AHDB-led Monitor Farm project is to assess the cost-benefit of the 'revolutionary' system on commercial farms across the UK.

These farms will be early adopters in trying the system, which uses an app to remotely set and manage flexible virtual ‘fences’ or paddocks which are grazed by cattle with GPS-equipped collars.

It means cattle can be contained on unfenced hill land, for example, and that the location and activity of individual cattle can be seen instantly.

Christine Cuthbertson, Monitor Farm adviser overseeing the trial, says the technology has potential to revolutionise suckler management on hill and upland farms.

"It could help retain cows in these environments as it tackles many of the issues facing herds," she explains.

“However, while we know it has the potential to improve livestock performance and management, that is not well quantified."

The project will be monitoring animal performance over two years and checking it against herd benchmark values and the expectations and practical experiences of farmers.

The four farms involved have already highlighted opportunities for the environment, farm profitability, welfare, and well-being by using virtual fencing to manage their suckler cows.

"We will be looking at the labour savings from the technology, as well as assessing the training and support needed to implement the system," Ms Cuthbertson says.

Argyll-based farmer Craig Archibald hopes the tech will mean he can successfully summer 25 cows and calves on rough pasture, so his improved ground can be saved for later grazing or cut for more silage.

"If the system works well, he is considering using it for autumn/winter grazing by cows on similar pasture. “Longer term, the technology might help us keep more cows and sell more calves,” he says.

For South Ayrshire Monitor Farmers John and David Andrew, the technology promises significant benefits, particularly during calving when daily checks over six weeks currently take three hours per day on average.

“Being able to locate the cattle easily via the collars and app will also reduce fuel use for the farm bike, which usually has to go right around the hill to locate cattle,” they said.

In Stirlingshire, the Duncan family are hoping to be able to save time and fuel but keep a closer eye on cows at their Inveruglas unit.

It will also help keep cattle safe from dangerous areas on their hill land and support a potential nature restoration project.

The family is also interested to see how the technology will cope with poorer phone service areas, a key part of the trial.

The trial will use technology supplied by Norwegian virtual fencing specialist Monil, with the firm's Ann Elinor Aasen already spending time on the farms assisting with set-up and training.

“This trial is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how virtual fencing can transform livestock management," she says.

"By enabling precise grazing control without the need for physical fences, farmers can optimise pasture use, improve herd welfare, and reduce labour demands - all while enhancing sustainability."