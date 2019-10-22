Four goats 'randomly killed' at Sheffield farm

Two of the four pygmy goats that were killed (Photo: Graves Park Animal Farm)

Police are appealing for more information after four goats were 'randomly killed' at a popular petting farm in Sheffield.

Graves Park Animal Farm, which keeps some of the rarest breeds of livestock in the country, reported the incident on Saturday (19 October).







The owners posted on Facebook that its pygmy goats were 'randomly killed by persons unknown' and that staff were 'deeply saddened'.

A member of staff found the goats just before 8am on Saturday, police confirmed.

It is believed the incident took place between 5pm on Friday and 7am the following morning.

??SERIOUS CRIME PLEASE SHARE?? On Friday 18th October between 6pm-6am 4 goats were randomly killed by persons unknown... Posted by Graves Park Animal Farm on Sunday, 20 October 2019

“As you can all understand the management and all the staff here at the animal farm are deeply saddened and any help with any information is hugely appreciated,” Graves Park Animal Farm said.

Hundreds of people have responded to the post, with some calling for CCTV to be installed to prevent any further attacks.

The free attraction, owned by Sheffield City Council, is within a large 214-acre parkland area in the south of Sheffield.