Four Midlands-based rural charities receive boost with new grants

Grants have been awarded to four Midlands-based rural charities as part of the CLA Charitable Trust's (CLACT) latest round of applications.

The countryside-based charities will receive funding to help with various aspects of their day to day running, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) today confirmed.

Funded almost entirely by subscriptions and donations from CLA members, the CLACT helps charities to connect people who are disabled or disadvantaged with the countryside.

Fordhall Community Land Initiative, based in Market Drayton, Shropshire, has received £3,500 from the trust.

In 2020, they set up the Afternoon Amble to combat rural isolation and loneliness, whilst promoting physical activity and building a connection with green spaces.

They have since introduced a second weekly session called ‘Feel Good Friday’ which gives people the opportunity to undertake gardening, small conservation tasks, a walk or share a meal.

Let Us Play located in Wolverhampton is an inner-city charity that provides safe, engaging and educational opportunities for children with special needs and disabilities.

They received £1,160 which will be used to take children out to visit local areas of countryside, allowing them to understand green areas, foraging and food production.

Malvern Special Families, based in the Malvern Hills, is all about allowing children with disabilities to gain access to healthy activities in the countryside.

The funds of £1,990 will be used to hire all terrain wheelchairs, minibus and extra staff.

Finally, the Where Next Association, also based in Worcestershire, has received £2,500.

The funding will be used to offer horticulture and forest school training, enhancing the teams knowledge and skills for their horticultural work placements offered to adults with learning disabilities.