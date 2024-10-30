Four postgraduate agricultural students receive NFU Mutual bursaries

Four postgraduate agricultural students from across the UK have been chosen to receive a bursary from the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

The Centenary Award was launched by rural insurer NFU Mutual to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2010.

It aims to support future agricultural leaders and champion research and innovation within the British farming industry.

The award provides annual bursaries to pay up to 75% of course fees for selected postgraduate students in agriculture.

To date, 56 young people have received help through the award to further their education.

The four selected students for 2024 are: Esther Rowntree from Cumbria: MPhil Crop Sciences, University of Cambridge and Jemima Brown from Derbyshire: MSc International Agri-Business and Food Chain; Management, Harper Adams University.

They also include Alexander Cumming from Suffolk: MPhil Crop Sciences, University of Cambridge and Eleanor Cameron from Wiltshire: MSc Food Security, University of Warwick.

Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual chair said: “Our Centenary Award bursary scheme supports NFU Mutual’s responsible business ambition to protect rural lives and livelihoods.

“We’re very pleased that our award is continuing to attract high quality applicants who are studying at a broad range of universities across the UK."

Ms Rowntree is undertaking her Master’s course to leverage cutting-edge crop science research that will enable the practical implementation of sustainable and equitable agriculture.

She said: “Growing up between the Pennines and Lake District, I have a love of the outdoors, and I think that this is a big reason why I am so passionate about protecting the natural world.

“My intended research has the potential to revolutionise the agricultural industry in the UK.”

Ms Brown is undertaking her Master's in Agri-Business, studying national and international agricultural markets to determine how UK supply chains could be more effective and transparent, from farm to fork.

“My course will look into how agricultural businesses are managed and maintained and how that produce enters the food chain. I want farmers to be treated fairly in all walks of life and to be paid fairly for their produce and services,” she said.

Mr Cumming, who is also passionate about agriculture and the environment, is undertaking his Master’s in Crop Science to make a contribution to the sustainability of agriculture in the UK and worldwide.

“I have a real passion to learn about the potential for sustainability in food production, and my long-term career ambition is to make a lasting impact on the agricultural sector."

And Ms Cameron is undertaking her Master’s in Food Security to contribute to solutions that enhance agricultural practices, mitigate risks, and promote equitable access to nutritious food.

“For my dissertation, I explored the under-represented views of British farmers amidst the global push for sustainability.

“Inspired by conversations with my farming family, who voiced concerns over the lack of farmer representation in legislation and the environmental impacts of modern farming practices, I am determined to make a meaningful impact.

“I believe that this Master’s programme, with its rigorous academic training and diverse learning opportunities, will equip me to pursue my vision.”

NFU Mutual Charitable Trust's Centenary Award bursaries will again be available in 2025.